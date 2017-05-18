SeaWorld to create Sesame Street ‘land’ in Orlando by 2022

In the next five years, the likes of Elmo, Big Bird and Cookie Monster will be able to call SeaWorld Orlando their home.

On Thursday, SeaWorld Entertainment announced plans for a Sesame Street-themed land at its Orlando park by fall of 2022. The company also unveiled plans for an entire theme park based on Sesame Street set to open in 2021; the location is to be determined.

SeaWorld and Sesame Workshop are also extending their decades-long partnership through 2031.

SeaWorld currently operates a Sesame Place theme park outside Philadelphia, along with Sesame Street lands at its parks in San Diego and San Antonio.