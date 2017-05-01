Cocoa police officers are searching for the driver who hit one of their own and took off, police said.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Sunday at U.S. 1 and Rosa L. Jones Boulevard in Cocoa while the police motor officer was escorting The Moving Wall Vietnam Veterans Memorial from Eustis to Wickham Park in Brevard County.

Watch video of the crash scene below:

The Moving Wall is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., which honors soldiers who died serving during the Vietnam War.

Officer Rickford Leitch was one of more than a dozen police motor officers from multiple jurisdictions involved in the escort, police said. As the officers approached Rosa L. Jones, the driver of a dark blue Jeep Cherokee tried to turn east on U.S. 1 and pulled directly in front of Leitch, police said.

Photo: Cocoa officer injured in hit-and-run crash

"The motorcycle cop had no way to stop. (He) slammed on the brakes. He hit the Jeep because he wouldn't stop," said a witness who did not want to identified.

Leitch was thrown from his motorcycle when he struck the driver side of the vehicle, police said. He flipped several times before landing. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including broken hands, police said.

>>> Read other Brevard County stories <<<

"He's lucky that he wasn't killed. He's lucky," Vyonne Martinez, with the Cocoa Police Department, said.

Several officers attempted to stop the driver of the Jeep, but said he got away.

The driver is described as a black man in his late 20s or early 30s, who possibly has a mustache and goatee with short hair, police said.

The Jeep has heavy damage to the driver side door and is missing the driver side mirror, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and can be eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000.