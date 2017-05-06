Search on for four crooks breaking into cars in DeLand

DeLand police are searching for at least four armed people who broke into several cars in DeLand.

Police said the burglaries happened early Saturday, but would not give the names of the subdivisions where the crimes occurred, citing an ongoing investigation.

Photos: Cars broken into in DeLand

Police said around the same time of the car burglaries, they received several reports of stolen vehicles. Police believe the crimes are related.

Police have released surveillance pictures and video of the crimes taking place. In the video, it appears the vehicles are unlocked.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about these crimes to call the DeLand Police Department.

