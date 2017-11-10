Sea World offers Blue Friday deals

Sea World Orlando offering a whale of a deal just in time for the holidays.

Calling it Blue Friday the park is offering buy one get one free tickets and other big discounts for sale online only on Thanksgiving Day.

Like any fish story, there is a catch, you have to subscribe to the deal by November 22, 2017 and most tickets have to be used by March 15, 2018.

Click here for the link to subscribe.

Sea World reported a $55 million loss in the third quarter of 2017 citing low attendance at its Florida and Texas parks due to Hurricane Harvey and Irma.