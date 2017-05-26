Scientist discovers snakes that engage in 'coordinated hunting'

The latest scientific discovery sounds like something out of a horror movie.

A scientist at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville has discovered a species of snakes that hunts in packs.

Vladimir Dinets found that the Cuban boa engages in "coordinated hunting," CNN reported. Dinets made the discovery while studying the snakes and how they hunt fruit bats in Cuba.

Dinets said the snakes form a fence by hanging from the roofs of caves before dawn and after sunset, maximizing their ability to capture bats as they exit and enter the caves.

In the study, Coordinated Hunting by Cuban Boas, published in February in Animal Behavior and Cognition, Dinets notes that this is the "first scientifically documented case of coordinated hunting by snakes."

