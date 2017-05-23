Expedition 51 Commander Peggy Whitson and Flight Engineer Jack Fischer, both of NASA, will suit up and venture out of the International Space Station around 8 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The astronauts will replace a computer component that failed, for unknown reasons, Saturday morning.

The multiplexer-demultiplexer or MDM is one of two redundant data relay boxes used to control the solar array systems, radiators, cooling loops, and other hardware aboard the station.

A similar MDM replacement spacewalk was conducted in April 2014 by Expedition 39 crewmembers Steve Swanson and Rick Mastracchio of NASA

In a press release, NASA said the the astronauts on the ISS are not in danger and the backup MDM is functioning properly.

Today’s spacewalk is expected to take about two hours.

NASA TV will cover the mission live beginning at 6:30 a.m. EDT.