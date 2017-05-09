Listen Live
News
B-CU says it won't stifle students' free speech when Betsy DeVos speaks at graduation
B-CU says it won't stifle students' free speech when Betsy DeVos speaks at graduation

B-CU says it won't stifle students' free speech when Betsy DeVos speaks at graduation
Photo Credit: Alex Wong
NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 23: U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Hosted by the American Conservative Union, CPAC is an annual gathering of right wing politicians, commentators and their supporters. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

B-CU says it won't stifle students' free speech when Betsy DeVos speaks at graduation

Updated:
Photo Credit: Alex Wong

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -  Students, staff and others gathered for a march Tuesday to protest Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos being invited to give a  commencement speech at Bethune-Cookman University.

The group marched from the New Mt. Zion Church to the campus’ White Hall, where they handed over more than 50,000 signed petitions to the administration, urging it to have DeVos removed as the speaker.

 

 

The petition reads, in part, “Betsy DeVos doesn't understand that HBCUs were created in response to the exclusion of African Americans from mainstream institutions. Secretary DeVos has no understanding of the importance, contributions, and significance of HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities). Having DeVos speak at the commencement ceremony is an insult to the BCU graduating class, students, alumni, family, friends, and Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune's legacy.”

Read: Thousands sign petition to rescind invitation for Betsy DeVos to deliver commencement address

The NAACP Florida State Conference president on Monday called for the resignation of two Bethune-Cookman University officials a week after the school invited DeVos to serve as its keynote commencement speaker.

Bethune-Cookman University said it won't stifle students' free speech Wednesday when DeVos speaks at graduation. 

 

Attorneys for the NAACP said students who spoke out against the choice to have her speak were being threatened and intimidated.

The university said students who protest will not be punished, but the NAACP said it still stands by its demand for the president to resign over the allegations that students were threatened. 

 

The school said it will uphold the existing policies and procedures to protect the integrity of the graduation ceremony and students who protest outside the Ocean Center will not be punished. 

The backlash of the choice stems from controversial comments DeVos made calling historically black colleges and universities "real pioneers" of school choice.

Read: Security for DeVos may cost up to $7.8M | Read: HBCUs wonder if their mission is understood

DeVos later backtracked, saying that the schools weren't established to give black students more choices, but because black students were forbidden from attending white schools because of racial segregation.

 

 

 

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey
    President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey
    President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, according to a statement from the White House press office: “Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.  The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said President Trump.  A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.” Comey, 56, was nominated for the FBI position in 2013 by President Barack Obama.  >> Read more trending news >> Related: Lawmakers: Flynn likely broke the law; what is the emoluments clause?  The firing comes after Comey told said in sworn testimony on Capitol Hill last week that Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, sent “hundreds and thousands” of emails to her husband's laptop, some of which contained classified information.  >> ﻿Related: What is a ﻿Related: What is a FISA warrant? The FBI said in a two-page letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that most of the emails with classified information were not because of the forwarded emails. It said only “a small number” of the emails were forwarded. Most of them had been backed up from other devices. >> Related: Who are key players in the Russia/Trump saga?  In a letter to Comey, Trump said he was following the recommendation from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States that Comey be dismissed from his position.  “While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau,” Trump said in the letter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Christian governor sentenced to jail for insulting Islam in Indonesia  
    Christian governor sentenced to jail for insulting Islam in Indonesia  
    A former Indonesia governor  was sentenced Tuesday to two years in jail for insulting the Quran during his re-election campaign last year. Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, the former governor of Jakarta, was facing up to a maximum five years in prison on blasphemy charges, even though prosecutors had recommended probation, according to CNN. >> Read more trending news Ahok, a controversial Chinese Christian, repeatedly denied the charges that he offended Islam. The charges stem from remarks he made quoting the Quran that there were no rules against Muslims voting for non-Muslims. Indonesia is the largest Muslim-majority nation in the world. His trial was widely seen as a test of religious tolerance in the nation.  
  • Smoking pack-a-day costs as much as $10,000 over 5 years
    Smoking pack-a-day costs as much as $10,000 over 5 years
    When it comes to getting cigarette smokers to give up the habit, just about everything has been tried. There are ghosts of smokers past, talking in public service announcements after their deaths from lung cancer. There are those disgusting pictures of autopsied lungs replete with the disease. And there is the old standby of shame. >> Read more trending news Now the Florida Department of Health wants smokers to consider their pocketbook and how much their habit is costing them. Gov. Rick Scott proclaimed this week Tobacco Free Florida Week, and the health department says a pack-a-day smoker in Florida can spend more than $2,000 in just one year and more than $10,000 in five years. “We often discuss the physical and health consequences of tobacco. This Tobacco Free Florida Week, we also recognize the emotional and financial toll that addiction can take on tobacco users and their loved ones,” said State Surgeon General and Secretary Dr. Celeste Philip. >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here “Pack-a-day smokers in Florida can save more than $2,000 per year if they quit. They can also live longer and more fulfilling lives.” The costs go beyond just that for a pack of smokes. Sick smokers incur significant costs through medical treatment and hospitalization. >> Related: This chimpanzee smokes a pack of cigarettes every day The health departments says the reduction in adult smoking rates from 2007 to 2015 resulted in approximately $17.7 billion in savings in cumulative smoking-related health care costs. About 30 percent of cancer deaths in Florida are caused by cigarette smoking.  
  • White House fires FBI Director
    White House fires FBI Director
    FBI Director James Comey is fired. The word came from the White House today. According to a statement, President Trump acted on recommendations from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing 'will mark a new beginning' for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.   The statement adds that the search for a new FBI Director will begin immediately. There's no word on who the interim director will be.   Comey's firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI's investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump's campaign. “Now it is more clear than ever that we need an independent commission to get to the truth of Russia’s interference with our election,.” said Florida Senator Bill Nelson, who is in Washington this evening. Comey had been a lightning rod for the past year or so, getting heat from both political parties. Democrats criticized him for not being forthcoming with information about the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails during her time as Secretary of State. When he suggested no charges against Clinton, Republicans cried foul.  Then, shortly before the election, he told Congress that new Clinton emails had been found and were being investigated. Clinton partially blames Comey for her loss on election night.  Just last week, Comey told a Senate panel that he had no regrets for that decision. Even so, he said he felt 'mildly nauseous' at the thought that he influenced the outcome of the vote.
  • Woman’s skin melts off after medication error: ‘It felt like I was on fire’
    Woman’s skin melts off after medication error: ‘It felt like I was on fire’
    There are medication errors and then there are medication errors that melt your face. Khaliah Shaw, 26, said in 2014 she went to a doctor because she felt depressed and received a prescription for the anti-seizure medication lamotrigine. The drug is often marketed in the U.S. as Lamictal. >> Read more trending news Shaw filed a lawsuit contending she received the wrong dosage of the medication, according to Atlanta TV station 11Alive. Sometimes anti-seizure medication is used to treat bipolar illness. “The goal to spread awareness as much as I can,” Shaw told The Palm Beach Post on Tuesday. “It is difficult being in the spotlight, but I think it is worth it if it means someone is more educated about the medication that they are taking.” She is not alone. People are suing drug maker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for aggressively promoting Lamictal without fully disclosing the risks of the drug. The pharmaceutical giant pleaded guilty to criminal negligent charges in July of 2012, and paid $3 billion to resolve allegations of fraud and failure to report product safety data for Lamictal. For Shaw, after two weeks of using the medication, blisters broke out all of her body. “I was in excruciating pain. It felt like I was on fire,” the Georgia woman told 11Alive.  >> Related: Alzheimer’s disease fueled by gut bacteria, new study finds “It essentially causes your body to burn from the inside out and you pretty much just melt.” She was diagnosed with Stevens Johnson Syndrome a rare serious skin disorder that is often caused by an allergic reaction to medication. She went from looking like a vibrant young woman to something resembling a burn victim. “I didn’t have to have people staring at me or wondering why I look different,” she said. “Three years ago, my life changed forever.” Shaw spent five weeks in a medically induced coma. During that time, her skin melted off. “They’re telling me this could happen again, and they’re telling me if it did happen again, that it would be worse,” said Shaw. >> Related: Rare tick-borne illness worries some medical professionals Shaw’s medical bills have reached more than $3.45 million. “I never heard of Steven Johnson Syndrome until I was in the hospital with my skin melting off of my body. That’s when I learned what it was,” she told 11Alive. “It’s a lesson she says no one should have to learn. “It’s important to know what’s in your body.” She wants to get the word out to people to be careful about medications. >> Related: Lyme disease: What is it and how to avoid it You can read more about Shaw’s story on her webpage, Journey of a Butterfly, on her web page.  Or read the whole 11Alive report here.   
