Sanford hit-and-run suspect arrested in Seminole County

Sanford police have arrested a man they believe hit a woman, checked on her condition and then drove away, investigators said.

What is even more bizarre, the woman told police that after the hit-and-run, the man attempted to lift her up, but when she started repeating the license plate number of the vehicle, the driver got into the vehicle and left the scene, police said.

The victim, Jo'Nytranna Young, said the man seemed concerned about her injuries at first.

"'You OK ma'am?'" Young quoted the man as saying. "He said, 'OK, OK,' and he just dropped me back on the ground. He just took off running."

The whole time, Young was reciting the man's license plate number, which is why resident David Gallagher believed he dropped her and took off.

"If you're going to help someone, I get it, then when she looks at the license plate and you realize you messed up, that's not good. Especially just throwing her back down on the ground," Gallagher said.

Interactive map: Unsolved Central Florida hit-and-run cases

Young was walking on the side of 24th Street, just east of Hartwell Avenue, at 6 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a 2017 Nissan Altima, police said.

She has a couple of broken bones and a head injury, police said.

"He left me," Young said. "I had to crawl back to my house."

Police arrested William Frank Carr, 28, Monday night on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with severe bodily injury.

Young said she recognized Carr as the person who hit her.

"He just has a beard now, but that is the man," she said.

Young remembered having one thought running through her head after she was hit: She needed to get home to her 5-month-old son.

"I didn't know if I was going to live, just to get back to my baby," she said. "I had blood leaking from me and just walking in the house and he was just smiling.

"Just seeing him, I'm just glad I'm alive to take care of him, because it could have gone the other way."