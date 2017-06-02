The family of two murder victims made an emotional plea Friday for anyone who could help solve the cases to come forward.

Roland Deloatch and Joseph Smith, who were brothers, were found shot by a masked person Halloween night at 207 Hays Drive in Sanford.

“They were good family members … They loved their family… It is senseless,” said the older sister of one of the victims.

The mother was also inside the home, and the family said during a news conference Friday that she begged for her life and was not harmed.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information on the case.

The family said a person who was close to Smith has valuable information about the killings and needs to come forward.

