Salvation Army’s Southern Territory drills in Orlando for hurricanes

They’ve come from 15 states and the District of Columbia, an area Salvation Army insiders call the “accident prone” region of the country for its long list of natural disasters, to train for another hurricane season.

Disaster Coordinator Jeff Jellets tells News 96.5 WDBO that 2016 was extremely busy with hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes and even the Pulse nightclub shootings to respond to.

Now they have time to get caught up with best practices.

The Salvation Army USA Southern Territory is also displaying its fleet of emergency vehicles including canteens, meeting rooms, sleeping quarters and showers on wheels at the Rosen Plaza Hotel today and tomorrow.

Florida Emergency Management Director Brian Koon called the Salvation Army “a primary partner” for government agencies in times of disaster.

“You know the Salvation Army is going to be busy this season,” Koon said.

He will be addressing the group Monday evening.

The Salvation Army provides, food, shelter and counseling to victims and to first responders, right in the middle of the disaster scene, if needed.