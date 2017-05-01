Ryan Seacrest is officially named Kelly Ripa’s new ‘Live’ co-host

Kelly Ripa is reportedly going to announce a new, permanent co-host for “Live! With Kelly,” according to Variety. Ripa hinted to the big announcement on April 30 when she teased fans with a video of herself holding a mug that read, “Live with Kelly and ?.” >> Read more trending news After taking a big, long sip from the mug, Ripa said, “Tune in tomorrow. Trust me.” She captioned the video, “We’re going to need a bigger mug.” Ripa has spent the past year cycling through several guest co-hosts, including fan favorites Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, Fred Savage, Jerry O’Connell and “Live with Kelly and YOU” winner Richard Curtis since her former co-host Michael Strahan left for a full-time gig on “Good Morning America.” Strahan’s final day was May 13, 2016, after his controversial departure announcement was rumored to make waves with the longtime ABC veteran. After he announced he was leaving, Ripa added a few extra days onto a preplanned vacation to “process” the news and when she returned, she addressed the viewers at home and said the news “started a much greater conversation about communication and consideration and, most importantly, respect in the workplace.” Tune in to hear who is taking a full-time seat next to Ripa when “Live! With Kelly” airs on Monday at 9 a.m. ET on ABC.