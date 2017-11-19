Robert Mugabe expelled by Zimbabwe's ruling political party

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe was dismissed as leader of ZANU-PF, the country’s ruling party, on Sunday, Reuters reported.

He was replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa, the deputy Mugabe fired this month, sources at a special ZANU-PF meeting to decide Mugabe’s fate told Reuters.

“He has been expelled,” one of the delegates said. “Mnangagwa is our new leader.”

Mugabe’s wife, Grace, who had harbored ambitions of succeeding the 93-year-old leader, was also expelled from the party, Reuters reported.

Speaking before the meeting, war veterans’ leader Chris Mutsvangwa said Mugabe was running out of time to negotiate his departure and should leave the country while he could.

“He’s trying to bargain for a dignified exit,” he said.

Mutsvangwa said he would call for street protests if Mugabe refused to leave.

“We will bring back the crowds and they will do their business.” he told reporters.