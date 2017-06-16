Right now: Search for wanted man in Seminole County lake

Orange County deputies, along with the help of Seminole County deputies, are searching for a man in a lake.
The search began around 9:30 a.m. Friday off of Bear Lake and State Road 436 in Apopka.
Orange County deputies said they tried to pull over a vehicle with a man inside who was wanted on a warrant. He got out of the vehicle and jumped into a nearby lake, deputies said.
This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com and Eyewitness News at Noon for updates.
