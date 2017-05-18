Residents in subdivision near Longwood say bear-proof trash cans work

With bear mating season just around the corner, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is trying to spread awareness about the potential for encounters with Florida black bears.

FWC will host a demonstration Thursday morning at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Sanford to educate the public about the effectiveness of bear-proof trash cans.

Wildlife officials said the devices can greatly reduce bear-human interactions. They'll also give zoo visitors tips on how to safely handle a bear encounter.

Those who live in the Springs Landing subdivision near Longwood have experienced their fair share of bear encounters. So much so that FWC teamed up with WastePro to provide the community with bear-proof trash cans last month.

"They do walk along the river, that's kind of where they gravitate towards," resident Brenda Hall said. "Ever since we've moved over here, it's just like learning about them so we know what to do, what not to do."

Residents like Trey Chapman told Channel 9 that he's noticed a change since the new trash cans arrived.

"I've noticed a big difference," he said. "I have not seen a bear since we have got the trash cans."

Wildlife officers hope the devices will encourage the bears to not search for food in residential areas.

"If they can stay in their environment and we can stay in ours and cohabitate, that would be great," Hall said.

Thursday's demonstration is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.