Rerun ordered in Kenya’s presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya - Kenya's Supreme Court ordered a rerun of the country's presidential election after a legal challenge by the opposition, CNN reported.
Four out of six judges upheld the petition filed by opposition candidate Raila Odinga, who claimed the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta was fraudulent.
"The presidential election was not conducted in accordance with the constitution, rendering the declared results invalid, null and void," Chief Justice David Maraga said. New elections were ordered to be held within the next 60 days, CNN reported.
The court agreed with opposition arguments that the electoral commission had committed irregularities that invalidated the poll.
Odinga welcomed the decision as a “precedent-setting ruling” by the court.
“This indeed is a very historic day for the people of Kenya and by extension the people of the continent of Africa,” he said. “This is a triumph for the people of Kenya.”
