A search for a possible gunman Wednesday sparked a heavy law enforcement presence and prompted a partial closure of A1A in Ormond Beach, police said.

Police said they are looking for the person involved in a fight at a mini golf course.

Sources told Channel 9 someone fired into the back of a police cruiser.

There was no word on any injuries.

Police shut down the road from the Bellair Plaza to Pirates Cove mini golf, but the road reopened by 1 p.m.

No other details were released.

