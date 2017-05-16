REPORT: Slain DNC staffer had contact with Wikileaks before death

There is renewed speculation as to how a former Democratic National Committee staffer died last year.

Seth Rich was shot and killed July 10, in Washington D.C. in what police called a botched robbery attempt.

Within days of Rich’s death, an FBI forensic report indicated Rich had contact with Wikileaks. That triggered numerous conspiracy theories that Rich was actually killed for providing information to Wikileaks that ultimately doomed Hillary Clinton’s Presidential campaign.

Now, FOX 5 in Washington D.C. is reporting a private investigator hired by Rich’s family suggests there is evidence on Rich’s laptop computer that definitively links Rich to Wikileaks.

More details are expected to be released today.

