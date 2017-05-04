The number of refugees coming in to the United States has dropped sharply this year, according to a new analysis by the USA TODAY.

The publication says this is happening “because of President Trump’s threats to bar their entry, even though his order for a total 120-day ban has been blocked twice by federal courts.”

The U.S. accepted 2,070 refugees in March, the lowest monthly total since 2013. April saw 3,316 refugees admitted, the second-lowest total since 2013. The information was based off of State Department data.

President Obama increased the number of refugees the U.S. accepts each year from 70,000 in FY 2015 to 85,000 in 2016. He proposed 110,000 in 2017, but President Trump wants to lower the number to 50,000 because of concerns that terrorists might try to enter the U.S. posing as refugees.

Right now there are more refugees worldwide than at any time since World War II as the result of so many regional conflicts, according to the United Nations.