Report: Orlando police may need to change tactics after Pulse

Orlando police should develop a specific protocol on how to handle hostage situations during a terrorist attack, a new report suggests.

The U.S. Department of Justice hired the group, Police Foundation, to review the police response of the Pulse nightclub shooting that occurred last June.

Photos: Sneak peek at the Orange County History Center's Pulse nightclub exhibit

The Police Foundation article, published in the May issue of Combating Terrorism Center Sentinel at West Point, is separate from the review being conducted for the DOJ, which has not been released.

Raw: First responders, officers recognized for response to Pulse

The article addressed concerns about why Orlando police waited more than three hours to confront gunman Omar Mateen.

9 Investigates: FBI special agent recalls his response to Pulse attack

The authors stressed that “the police responding to the attack followed protocols and best practice for hostage situations” but also said “it may be appropriate to develop specific protocols for hostage events during terrorist attacks.”

Read: Pulse nightclub victims' detail terrifying moments of Orlando mass shooting

The Orlando Police Department issued this statement in response to the article:

“We are constantly updating and changing policies, procedures, standard operating procedures and adjusting training based on latest trends, incidents, and information. Our policies and training do include responding to active shooters, armed barricaded subjects, hostage situations, weapons of mass destruction, sniper incidents, bomb threats, and many other major incidents. Every year we do a review of all policies and we are in that process now. Additionally, once the comprehensive After Action Review is completed by the Police Foundation, we will adjust policies and training as needed and may use some of their recommendations.”

The review the Police Foundation is conducting for the DOJ “will address OPD’s preparation and response to the mass shooting, strategies and tactics used during the incident, and how the OPD is managing the aftermath of the mass casualty event,” according to the Police Foundation’s website.

That review will be available later this year, the Police Foundation says.