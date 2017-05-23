Rep. Demings: Trump’s budget proposal is ‘cruel and inhumane’

Orlando Democrat Val Demings is criticizing the White House’s proposed budget that cuts funding for some social programs as a “cruel and inhumane” move.

“In seeking massive cuts to major earned benefit programs, including a total of $1.4 trillion in cuts to Medicaid over the next 10 years, the President has ignored the needs of millions of Americans and now Democratic and Republican lawmakers must reach a more realistic consensus,” she said, according to a statement released by her congressioal office.

“The President's cruel and inhumane budget should be dead on arrival. It will have devastating effects on working families, women and children, and those with disabilities who depend on social security disability insurance.

Demings questioned whether Trump’s budget amounts to broken campaign promises.