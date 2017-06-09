Remembering Pulse: One Year later

Central Florida will never forget the 49 lives lost and the more than 50 who were others injured at Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016.

The community plans to come together one year later and honor their lives to remind the world, we are “Orlando Strong.”

The city of Orlando has designated Monday as “Orlando United Day – A Day of Love and Kindness.”

Here are some things people in the community can do to volunteer on Monday and beyond.

The city plans to have a “Public Community Gathering Reflections and Remembrance” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pulse nightclub at 1912 Orange Ave.

A community gathering will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Lake Eola Walt Disney Amphitheater at Washington Street and Rosalind Avenue.

The city will also host from the “Public Community Gathering Moments of Hope and Healing” from 10 to 11:59 p.m. Monday at Pulse.

WFTV Channel 9 will also host a town hall meeting on Sunday to discuss the Pulse terror attack and how the community has changed in the last year.

Channel 9 anchors Greg Warmoth and Martha Sugalski will talk to Pulse survivors, government leaders and law enforcement.

The town hall special will air at 7 p.m. Sunday on Channel 9. It will also be streamed online here.