Listen Live
cloudy-day
78°
H 80
L 67

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
78°
Partly Cloudy
H 80° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 80° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    71°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 80° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    68°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 76° L 61°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Religion
Texas church where mass shooting took place will be demolished, pastor says
Close

Texas church where mass shooting took place will be demolished, pastor says

Victims Of Texas Church Shooting

Texas church where mass shooting took place will be demolished, pastor says

By: Austin American-Statesman

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas -  The Sutherland Springs, Texas, church where more than two dozen people were gunned down Sunday will be demolished, according to its pastor, Frank Pomeroy.

Pomeroy, whose 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle, was killed in what is being considered the largest mass shooting in the state’s modern history, told leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention that it would be too painful to continue using the building.

>> How to explain gun violence to children after the Texas church shooting

“There’s too many that do not want to go back in there,” Pomeroy told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday night. “We will probably turn it into a memorial for a while. We’re playing it day by day.”

Pomeroy also discussed his plans for the site with the denomination’s top executives who had traveled to the community in a show of support, according to convention spokesman Sing Oldham.

Pomeroy said a new church would be built on property the church owns, Oldham said.

>> On MyStatesman.com: State lawmakers demand action in wake of Sutherland Springs shooting

Charlene Uhl, mother of 16-year-old Haley Krueger, who died in the attack, agreed that the church should come down.

“There should still be a church but not here,” she said Thursday as she visited a row of white crosses commemorating the victims in front of the church. She said her daughter attended worship services and a weekly Thursday night youth group meeting held by another victim, Karla Holcombe.

Jeannie Brown, visiting from Indiana, stopped at the site with her daughter, who used to live in Sutherland Springs but left decades ago for San Antonio.

Asked whether the church should be destroyed, Brown said: “Yes. Who would want to go back in there? But then if it is destroyed, does that mean he (the gunman) won?”

>> Devin Patrick Kelley: What we know about Sutherland Springs Baptist Church shooter

Other sites of mass shootings have been torn down, including Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, where a gunman killed 20 children and six adults in December 2012. A new school was built elsewhere.

A one-room Amish schoolhouse near Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was torn down in 2006, 10 days after an assailant took children hostage and shot and killed five girls ages 6 to 13.

The previous site of the school is now a pasture. A nearly identical schoolhouse with a security fence was erected nearby and named New Hope School.

In Sutherland Springs, pastors from surrounding areas organized a service on Sunday at a community center next door to the church, and Pomeroy is slated to speak, according to CNN.

>> Read more trending news

Twenty-six people were killed Sunday after Devin Patrick Kelley unleashed a barrage of bullets on worshipers. He was shot and ultimately died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kelley’s father, Michael Kelley, told ABC News on Wednesday that his family is grieving.

“I don’t want our lives, our grandchildren’s lives, destroyed by this media circus,” Michael Kelley said from his home in New Braunfels.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting but believe the attack was linked to a dispute Devin Kelley had with his wife’s family. Additional answers might be contained in Devin Kelley’s cellphone, but investigators are having a difficult time cracking into it.

Close

Texas church where mass shooting took place will be demolished, pastor says

He bought four guns — one each year from 2014 to 2017 — despite convictions in 2012 after fracturing his baby stepson’s skull and assaulting his wife. He was discharged from the Air Force for bad conduct and confined for one year.

But the convictions never were uploaded to an FBI database that would have prevented him from acquiring firearms legally. The Air Force released a statement Monday saying an investigation is underway. Vice President Mike Pence, speaking in Sutherland Springs on Wednesday, said the administration is working with Congress to ensure that the crime reporting lapse “never happens again.”

The eight male victims and 17 female victims ranged in age from 1 to 77. Eight members of the Holcombe family perished in the shooting.

Authorities said the 26 dead also included the fetus of Crystal Holcombe, who was killed. All the victims died at the scene, except for one child who died at a hospital.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related

Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday Nov. 5, 2017. A man opened fire inside of the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than 20 people. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Close

Bystander, neighbor chase gunman who killed 26 at Texas church

Photo Credit: Jay Janner/AP
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday Nov. 5, 2017. A man opened fire inside of the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than 20 people. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Deputies remove bomb making materials from Volusia County home
    Deputies remove bomb making materials from Volusia County home
    A Volusia County man is behind bars, accused of trying to make a weapon of mass destruction. Deputies responded to a home on Bradwick Circle in DeBary Sunday afternoon.  They were called because of a domestic disturbance between Christopher Langer, 31, and his parents. When deputies arrived, they found a grenade and what appeared to be an explosive booby trap in the back yard of the home.   Langer was arrested and charged with making/possessing a destructive device.  Inside his parents’ home, deputies recovered dozens of bottles filled with bomb making materials. Upon further investigation, deputies found more marerials and literature on how to create weapons of mass destruction. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told reporters Monday morning that Langer has been Baker Acted a total of four times and just two weeks ago, deputies used Narcan to save him from a heroin overdose. Chitwood says Langer’s bond is set at $5,000 but they’re working to have his bond revoked. Langer will likely face more signficant charges.
  • Father kills wife, 2 young children in murder-suicide, police say
    Father kills wife, 2 young children in murder-suicide, police say
    Police say a Scottsdale, Arizona, father killed his wife and children before turning a gun on himself in a murder-suicide that rocked their quiet residential neighborhood. According to AZ Central, police believe Jason Fairbanks, 39, killed his wife, Annie Fairbanks, also 39, as well as their 3-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son, on Friday before turning the gun on himself. A co-worker checked on the home after Jason did not report for work, finding the bodies of the four in their home after entering. The couple owned a small business, Macrotherapy Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation, in Scottsdale. Annie described herself as a “Master CHEK [Corrective Exercise and High-performance Kinesiology] Practitioner” as well as a “doctor of holistic nutrition.” >> Read more trending news They recently had been going through financial struggles, according to the Daily Mail — and Jason Fairbanks' sister, Laura, said she “just wished he had asked for help.” She described him as a man of relatively few words but also as a dedicated “protector.” While he didn’t ask for help — and barely mentioned the family’s money troubles, according to Laura Fairbanks — she says she could tell something was wrong. “He wasn’t a bad person,” she added. “He loved his family so much.” Photos from the couple’s social media profiles depict lives full of fun and family, with little mention of financial fears. Laura Fairbanks described her sister-in-law as a loving wife and mother; she said the couple married just over a year after moving in together. “Boy, she loved those kids,” Laura told the Daily Mail. “She loved them so much.”
  • Water sports park planned for Lake Nona
    Water sports park planned for Lake Nona
    A new water sports park is being planned for Orlando's Lake Nona development, the Tavistock Group said Monday. Nona Adventure Park will feature a solar-powered water ski and wakeboard cable park, an inflatable aqua park, a climbing tower with a ropes course and climbing walls, the Bahamas-based private investment organization said. Read: Amazon to build mega warehouse in Orlando Read: Deputies: At least 2 injured in shooting near Lake Nona Company officials said the park will also feature a caf and a shop where professional equipment can be rented or purchased. The attraction, which will be built next to the Orlando VA Medical Center, is scheduled to open in the summer and will remain open year-round. The park will connect to the development's trails, and discounts will be offered to visitors who don't use a vehicle to travel to the park, officials said. Read: Ex-Lake Nona teacher accused of sending inappropriate message to students
  • Jessie and Rex installed at Disney’s upcoming Toy Story Land
    Jessie and Rex installed at Disney’s upcoming Toy Story Land
    Construction on the new Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is moving right along with franchise staples Jessie and Rex becoming the first characters to be installed. The two popular characters are part of the new Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster, which will be one of the new attractions opening at the new land.According to Disney Parks Blog,  their storyline involves  “Rex and Jessie deciding to help Andy build a rollercoaster using his Mega Coaster Play Kit in his backyard by stringing up the lights on towers of blocks. Rex, of course, has got tangled up in the lights, but Jessie is nearby to help.” The highly anticipated  themed land opens in summer 2018. (VIDEO)
  • Churches take a closer look at security one week after Texas shooting
    Churches take a closer look at security one week after Texas shooting
    It’s been a week since a gunman stormed a Texas church, killing more than two dozen people in the deadliest church shooting in American history. The attack on the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs left 26 people dead and 20 more wounded. A Texas-based organization has been working for the past eight years to educate churches on the dangers of open doors. Sheepdog Safety Seminars focus on all aspects of church security.  They’re intended not only for security teams, but also pastors, church staff and members. Founder Jimmy Meeks tells News 96.5 WDBO the concept is simple. “There’s three kinds of people in this world, wolves, sheep and sheepdogs,” said Meeks. “The wolf will attack people and the people are sheep.  Most people in society are sheep and we need the sheepdog to step up and stop that wolf from mauling, devouring, killing, or molesting, whatever the case may be, sheep,” said Meeks. Meeks and his team tour the country giving safety seminars to church groups across the country. To schedule a seminar at your church, click HERE.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.