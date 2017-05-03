If this story sounds a lot like the plot to a popular television series, you’re not mistaken. A former high school science teacher in New Mexico pleaded guilty this week to a number of drug charges including manufacturing methamphetamine.

The details of this story closely follow those of AMC’s Breaking Bad TV show.

John W. Gose pleaded guilty Tuesday in New Mexico’s 3 Judicial District Court in Las Cruces to two counts of trafficking methamphetamine by manufacturing and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gose is a former science teacher who taught middle and high school students in both Texas and New Mexico. His most recent teaching job was at Camino Real Middle School in Las Cruces, where Gose taught 8th grade science. He left the school in February of 2016.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Gose was arrested October 2, 2016 after a traffic stop.

During the stop, police recovered items that later tested positive for being used to manufacture meth. After executing a search warrant at Gose’s home, police recovered enough materials and ingredients to manufacture at least one pound of meth.

Gose, 56, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years, 6 months in prison.