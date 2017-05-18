Rain, storm chances increase across Central Florida

Welcome rain is on the way to Central Florida.

Clouds have been more noticeable over the last few days, as tropical moisture continues to escape from a tropical wave just south of western Cuba. Expect the moisture to increase rain chances gradually through the weekend.

The tropical wave has produced torrential rains and floods in Jamaica.

Flooding in Jamaica! #floods #jamaica #caribbean A post shared by WMO (@wmo_omm) on May 18, 2017 at 2:08am PDT

A high pressure system, winds rotating clockwise, drives the moisture from the tropical wave northward right over the peninsula. The moisture has been battling for the last few days with the very dry air that has dominated the entire southeastern U.S. for several days. The atmosphere is slowly becoming more favorable for the moisture to take over.

We are not expecting a completely washed-out weekend, but it will be rain like we have not received in months across Central Florida.

HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY

Still mainly dry, breezy conditions during the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph from the east. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, higher range inland.

Southern counties such as Brevard and Osceola have better chances of receiving scattered rain showers after 5 p.m. Because of the clouds, high temperatures will remain in the mid- to upper 80s.

FRIDAY

Moisture will reach farther north, but clouds will dominate, and temperatures will reach hot levels in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. There is a 20 percent chance of scattered showers after noon, with breezy conditions.

DURING THE WEEKEND

More coverage for showers and thunderstorms after noon. Showers will cease after sunset. Please be mindful of lightning If you are planning outdoor activities. The strong easterly winds will keep the focus of showers and storms over the interior portions of Central Florida.

Winds will cause rough seas and choppy waters. If you are heading to the beach, make sure to swim near a lifeguard.

NEXT WEEK

Weather will remain unsettled as a front approaches, losing its speed and punch but remaining close enough to trigger isolated showers, which could interact with the sea breeze and spark afternoon thunderstorms.

Latest drought monitor now includes Extreme drought for much of Orange county. Rain chances pick up Friday & wkend pic.twitter.com/wGQbdIuVsh — Eboni Deon WFTV (@ebonideonwftv) May 18, 2017

DROUGHT WORSENS

An updated drought monitor was released Thursday, showing the extreme drought conditions now expanding farther northward, taking over much of Orange County. Severe drought extended from Tampa all the way eastward to New Smyrna Beach.

An updated drought monitor was released Thursday, showing the extreme drought conditions now expanding farther northward, taking over much of Orange County. Severe drought extended from Tampa all the way eastward to New Smyrna Beach.