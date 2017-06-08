A man shot four times inside a bathroom at Pulse nightclub nearly a year ago said the terror of the attack is still just as fresh as on the early morning the shots rang out.

Monday will mark one year since 49 people were killed and 53 others were injured when Omar Mateen opened fire at the club.

Jeff Xavier said he has had multiple surgeries and hospital stays since that terrifying night.

He said he has gone back to Pulse three times since the shooting to share hugs and tears with survivors and with family members of those killed.

For the people inside Pulse nightclub on June 12, the memory of what happened is still painfully fresh.

"It's not over. It's a year later, and Pulse is still not over," he said.

Xavier was shot four times that night in the bathroom alongside so many others. He knew five of the 49 killed.

"There are parts that still come up that still haunt you that still will cross your mind probably until the day we die,” said Xavier.

He stayed two months in the hospital and has had eight surgeries, with two more to go.

"I still thought that by this summer, I'd still be in a bed or in a wheelchair, and I didn't think that I was going to be where I'm at today," he said.

While his recovery is ongoing, he has become active in causes important to him, including encouraging people to donate blood and even going to Washington, D.C. to speak about gun rights and gun laws.

"I'm proud of myself and how far I've come,” he said.

Xavier has lived in Orlando for the last 10 years and said the tragedy of that night has led to more unity in the city he now calls home.

"It has definitely changed. I do feel that there's been a little bit, people have come together more. There has been more comaraderie and solidarity within the people,” he said. ​

Xavier plans to attend the vigil Monday to mark one year since the attack.