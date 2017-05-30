Pulse nightclub attack survivor dies in Orange County head-on crash

One of two women who died Monday in a head-on crash on the GreeneWay was a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan told Channel 9's Shannon Butler Tuesday.

Sheehan described Jahqui Sevilla as a good person and a private woman who was starting to get her life back together after the June 12, 2016, attack.

The 20-year-old Orlando woman was leaving the club when she and a friend hid behind a couch as Omar Mateen started shooting last year. Channel 9's Roy Ramos spoke with her in the hours after the attack.

Heartbreaking: We've just confirmed Jahqui Sevilla, a #Pulse survivor, was killed in a crash Mon morning. Here she is @ Rose Parade. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/E2eIgiOoJO — Cuthbert Langley (@CLangleyWFTV) May 30, 2017

Troopers said Sevilla was driving southbound on State Road 417 near University Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m. Monday when she lost control of her Mitsubishi Lancer, crossed the median and crashed head-on into a northbound Dodge Durango driven by Soroya Matias-Roth, 53, of Lakeland.

The collision killed both women, investigators said.

Troopers said they're still trying to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Earlier this year, Sevilla and other survivors of the mass shooting appeared on a tribute float in the 2017 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

Sevilla was an athlete who played for the Orlando Anarchy women's football team.

The crash remains under investigation.

