Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
88°
H 88°
L 69°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
88°
Clear
H 88° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 88° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 88° L 69°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    70°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 69°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Puerto Rico files for bankruptcy: announces huge, historic debt restructuring
Close

Puerto Rico files for bankruptcy: announces huge, historic debt restructuring

Puerto Rico files for bankruptcy: announces huge, historic debt restructuring

Puerto Rico files for bankruptcy: announces huge, historic debt restructuring

Updated:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -  SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico's governor on Wednesday announced a historic restructuring of a portion of the U.S. territory's $70 billion debt through courts after negotiations with bondholders failed. The announcement marks the biggest bankruptcy-type process ever for the U.S. municipal bond market.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said that a federal control board overseeing the island's finances agreed with his request late Tuesday to put certain debts before a court.

"We're going to protect our people," he said hours after the U.S. territory was hit with multiple lawsuits from creditors seeking to recuperate the millions of dollars they invested in bonds issued by Puerto Rico's government, which has declared several defaults amid a 10-year recession.

Rossello said one of the lawsuits sought to claim all revenues generated by the island's Treasury Department for bondholders.

"I'm not going to allow that to happen," he said.

Rossello said the debts of certain agencies will be restructured in court, while others will be resolved through ongoing negotiations with bondholders. He said he did not yet have details on the breakdown of those debts. The island's Electric Power Authority has some $9 billion of debt, the Aqueducts and Sewer Authority has roughly $5 billion of debt and the Highways and Transportation Authority has around $7 billion of debt.

A federal district court judge will now be in charge of the restructuring. Bondholders cannot challenge Rossello's decision until 120 days from now.

Elias Sanchez, the governor's representative to the board, criticized creditors for filing lawsuits even as the governor continued to hold what he called good-faith negotiations after a litigation freeze expired after May 1.

"When a line is crossed, the government has to act in favor of the people of Puerto Rico."

Several groups representing bondholders did not immediately return requests for comment.

In the next couple of days, the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to appoint a federal district court judge to oversee Puerto Rico's case, he said. Meanwhile, the government will continue to talk to creditors and seek a stay on the nearly two dozen lawsuits that the U.S. territory faces.

Sanchez noted that unlike a regular bankruptcy in the U.S. mainland, a judge cannot unilaterally seize any of Puerto Rico's assets and turn them over to bondholders.

"The courts cannot say, 'We're going to give you the Puerto Rico coliseum, or these properties from the Land Authority," he said. "They just cannot do that without the consent of the board."

Puerto Rico is facing $70 billion in debt. By comparison, the U.S. city of Detroit had $9.3 billion of obligations when it filed for bankruptcy in 2013 in the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy ever.

While Detroit's case was resolved in a couple of years, it is unclear how long it will take for Puerto Rico.

"This is much bigger and much more complex than Detroit," Sanchez said, adding that he estimates the process could be completed within four years.

The announcement has sparked widespread uncertainty on the island, where Puerto Ricans are struggling with increases in taxes, higher utility rates and an unemployment rate that has hovered around 12 percent. The crisis has prompted nearly 450,000 Puerto Ricans to leave the island for the U.S. mainland in the past decade.

It is too early to say what kind of impact a debt restructuring in court will have on the 3.4 million people that remain on the island, economist Jose Joaquin Villamil told The Associated Press.

"(It) presents a very big risk for both parties," he said, referring to the government and to bondholders. "We don't know what a federal district court judge is going to decide."

However, he warned that the process will further spook the type of investors that Puerto Rico's economy needs as it prepares to implement several austerity measures. Sanchez disputed that opinion, saying that a court-supervised restructuring would actually provide more comfort to investors.

Economist Gustavo Velez told the AP that Rossello's announcement is the best path for Puerto Rico at this point. The previous governor announced that the $70 billion debt load was unpayable and needed restructuring.

"It's been three years of agony, uncertainty and negotiations that have cost the island millions in consultants that have produced no results," he said. "We cannot keep stretching this chewing gum further."

___

Danica Coto on Twitter:

Related

Close

Puerto Rico files for bankruptcy: announces huge, historic debt restructuring

Deputies: Osceola County corrections officer arrested at daughter's soccer practice
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • REAL LIFE BREAKING BAD: Former high school science teacher admits to cooking meth
    REAL LIFE BREAKING BAD: Former high school science teacher admits to cooking meth
    If this story sounds a lot like the plot to a popular television series, you’re not mistaken.  A former high school science teacher in New Mexico pleaded guilty this week to a number of drug charges including manufacturing methamphetamine. The details of this story closely follow those of AMC’s Breaking Bad TV show. John W. Gose pleaded guilty Tuesday in New Mexico’s 3 Judicial District Court in Las Cruces to two counts of trafficking methamphetamine by manufacturing and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gose is a former science teacher who taught middle and high school students in both Texas and New Mexico.  His most recent teaching job was at Camino Real Middle School in Las Cruces, where Gose taught 8th grade science.  He left the school in February of 2016. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Gose was arrested October 2, 2016 after a traffic stop.   During the stop, police recovered items that later tested positive for being used to manufacture meth.  After executing a search warrant at Gose’s home, police recovered enough materials and ingredients to manufacture at least one pound of meth.  Gose, 56, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years, 6 months in prison.  
  • Airline gives passenger a single banana as his ‘gluten-free meal’
    Airline gives passenger a single banana as his ‘gluten-free meal’
    Sure, airplane food isn’t always the best, but when someone orders a gluten-free meal, I’m sure we can all agree that a banana doesn’t qualify as a ‘meal.’Apparently on All Nippon Airways it does. Passenger Martin Pavelka was flying from Tokyo to Sydney, Australia on April 20 and requested a gluten-free meal to enjoy during his 9-hour flight. Sadly, that meant Pavelka was given a single, lonely banana marked “GF”--for gluten-free-- along with some plastic cutlery and salt. “All other passengers were served a full breakfast meal consisting of eggs, sausage, mushrooms, bread, and yogurt,” he told the Evening Standard. “This was a nine-hour flight. Although definitely gluten-free, the banana did not keep me full for very long.” Pavelka said he was served a proper meal on another flight, but this bruised banana was pretty underwhelming. He has filed a complaint with the airline but so far, no response. All Nippon Airways is also making headlines for a cellphone video of a brawl between passengers. See it HERE.
  • FBI translator went rogue, secretly married ISIS leader, reports say
    FBI translator went rogue, secretly married ISIS leader, reports say
    An FBI translator who was supposed to be investigating an Islamic State leader in Syria secretly married him in 2014, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to CNN, 38-year-old Daniela Greene, then a German translator for the FBI's Detroit office, had top-secret security clearance while she was investigating Denis Cuspert, a German rapper who became a recruiter for the terrorist group in Syria. Cuspert reportedly threatened former President Barack Obama and held a severed head in an Islamic State video. >> Watch the news report here CBS News reported that in June 2014, six months into the probe, Greene told her superiors that she was taking a trip to Europe. Instead, she went to Syria to marry Cuspert, aka Deso Dogg and Abu Talha al-Almani, according to court documents. Soon after the wedding, Greene had a change of heart and escaped to the United States, where she was arrested Aug. 8, CNN reported.  'I was weak and didn't know how to handle anything anymore,' she wrote in an email to an unnamed person before she left, according to CNN. 'I really made a mess of things this time.' Greene, who pleaded guilty to 'making false statements involving international terrorism,' served two years in federal prison and was released in August 2016, CNN reported. CBS News reported that 'so far, she's declined to speak publicly about her case,' which was sealed until May 2015. >> Read more trending news Greene, who was born in Czechoslovakia and lived in Germany before she came to the United States, attended Oklahoma's Cameron University and received a master's degree in history from Clemson University in South Carolina, according to CNN. Read more here or here.
  • Parents who ‘pranked’ their kids on YouTube lose custody of two children
    Parents who ‘pranked’ their kids on YouTube lose custody of two children
    The family has since set all their YouTube videos to ‘private.’ 
  • Extremely dry conditions worsen allergies for many
    Extremely dry conditions worsen allergies for many
    A long stretch of dry weather has intensified allergies for many this year.  Doctors said the dry conditions can worsen symptoms during allergy season.   Carol Olivet said she knows what it's like to feel under the weather because of the weather for several months.   'I get (a stuffy) nose and a lot of drainage from my sinuses,' Olivet said. 'And I have a cough. Apparently, she has drainage from my sinuses causing the cough from my chest.' Olivet said balancing her allergy symptoms and her medications are a constant struggle, but she said this year has been worse. The Orlando Health Clinic said it has seen a 10 percent increase in patients complaining of prolonged chest congestion and coughing because of the dry weather. Dr. Michael Anderson's asthma and allergy office has seen the same trend. 'We are noticing our patients are having more trouble this year,' Anderson said. 'And we are certainly seeing more new patients this year, extending into the early summer.' Certified meteorologist Brian Shields said the pollen levels have been very high for the past two months. But Shields said there is hope: Recent rains have lowered pollen levels. 'It's finally rained a little bit,' Olivet said. 'I hope we get more.' Although rain can initially stir up pollen, it can bring relief to allergy sufferers in the long run. Health experts said using nasal spray can help during the dry season, but they said users should continue using the spray after symptoms are relieved.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.