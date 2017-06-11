Puerto Rican voters support statehood in criticized referendum

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - For the fifth time, Puerto Rican voters went to the polls to decide one thing: Should the island become the 51st state?
According to Puerto Rico Gov. Alejandro García Padilla, the vote was overwhelmingly in favor of choosing statehood.
Read: Puerto Rican voters back statehood in questioned referendum
But critics of the vote point to low voter turnout—only about 23 percent—to show the vote doesn’t mean much.
Anthony Suarez, president of the Puerto Rican Bar of Florida, said the vote is nothing more than political posturing.
“It’s political partisan bickering, absolutely,” said Suarez. “When you hear that argument, it's someone attempting to delegitimize this vote because they don't want it to happen.”
But will statehood actually happen?
The next step is for the U.S. Congress to decide—and Suarez isn’t holding his breath, citing the ongoing gridlock on domestic issues.
Suarez also said Puerto Rico’s current economic crisis works against the island’s bid for statehood.
“That could be used as an excuse by many for not allowing a debtor state into the Union at this time,” he said.
As that crisis continues to worsen, with cuts to pensions and a high cost of living, Suarez said to expect more Puerto Ricans to move to Florida with the hope of a brighter future.
“Young people, they see no future, the economy is stagnant, they're going to move,” he said.
Tell us about yourself