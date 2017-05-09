Listen Live
Publix recalls artichoke and spinach dip over possible glass fragments
Close

Publix recalls artichoke and spinach dip over possible glass fragments

Publix recalls artichoke and spinach dip over possible glass fragments

Publix recalls artichoke and spinach dip over possible glass fragments

By: Jason Kelly News | WFTV
Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. -  Publix Super Markets on Monday issued a voluntary recall of its artichoke and spinach dip because of the possibility of it containing small fragments of glass.

The 16-ounce dip was sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The affected products have a UPC of 000-41415-15961 and a use-by date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1, which is printed on the lid of the container, the company said.

Watch: Baldwin Park Publix deli aisle brawl caught on camera

The product is found in refrigerated cases in the deli.

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves," said Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous. "We were made aware of potentially impacted product through customer complaints."

Publix said customers can return the product for a full refund. Those with questions can call 800-242-1227 or click here for more information.

Customers can also contact the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at 888-723-3366.



