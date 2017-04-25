Property Appraiser suing PAC over election ads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh is planning to file a lawsuit to beat back claims that he was arrested in 1988 and changed his name to cover up misdeeds.
At a news conference today, attorney Belvin Perry also said the lawsuit’s additional purpose is to put a chill on political action committees who make false claims and hide behind large donors during election season.
“What this suit is about, besides the personal damage to Mr. Singh’s reputation, is to rid this community of this cancer that pops up around election time,” said Perry.
Singh’s attorneys say they plan to identify the people they are suing at a later date.
