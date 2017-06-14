A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington, officials said. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.

Scalise, the House majority whip, was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital, according to one congressional aide. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

President Donald Trump said he was "deeply saddened by this tragedy" and was monitoring developments.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Karen & I are praying for @SteveScalise, the Capitol Police, & all hurt for a speedy recovery. Our hearts are with them & their loved ones. — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 14, 2017

Florida Rep. Dennis Ross was not at the the practice Wednesday morning and is doing well, officials said.

"Our deep appreciation goes out to the Capitol Police and local law enforcement officers for their protection.” — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) June 14, 2017

Rep. Ron DeSantis told Fox News that the shooter walked up to people at the baseball field, asked if it was the Republicans or Democrats playing and moments later, DeSantis heard shooting. DeSantis was not hurt at the baseball practice.

My thoughts are with Rep. Scalise & all those injured in the ballpark shooting - including heroic @capitolpolice officers. — Rep Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) June 14, 2017

Praying for my friend @SteveScalise — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 14, 2017

Praying for Rep.@SteveScalise and all those impacted by the tragic and heartbreaking shooting in VA this morning. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) June 14, 2017

Rand Paul described to ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos what he saw while he was at the baseball practice.