Precautionary boil alert lifted for homes near Poinciana

A precautionary boil water advisory was rescinded Friday for residents near Poinciana in Polk County, the Toho Water Authority said.

The boil alert, which was issued Wednesday, affected customers who lived in homes on Muskrat and Reindeer drives and Platypus and Squirrel courts, agency spokesman Mark Grayson said.

The residential area is located along Coyote Road.

"Customers are longer advised to boil their water prior to consumption," Grayson said.

Officials didn't say why the alert was issued.

No other details were given.

Customers with questions can call 407-944-5000.