ORLANDO, FLORIDA
-
A world champion in martial arts will go before a judge this morning, accused to soliciting sex from an 11-year-old student.
Stephanie Figueroa, 21, was arrested last June after police say the mother of the victim found sexual messages from Figueroa on her son’s cellphone.
According to an Orlando police report, Figueroa allegedly told the boy she "could not wait for another sleep over at the karate school, so she could have sex with him in a hard way.”
Figueroa is an instructor at Next Gen Xtreme Martial Arts on Goldenrod Road where she met the boy when he was a student.
The victim also told police that Figueroa would flirt with him and send him full body nude photos as well as photos of her private parts. He claims she once slid her hand on his thigh and he told her to stop.
In another disturbing text message, police say the two communicated through the Kik app and she invited him over to her house for her 21st birthday, because no one would be home.
“I want to have sex with you,” she messaged the boy, according to the police report.
“OK IDC (I don’t care),” he responded.
When police asked to see the messages and photos, the boy’s mother couldn’t locate any of them.
The owner of Next Gen says their security cameras don’t show any inappropriate behavior between the two. According to the school’s Facebook page, it appears that Figueroa still works there and is actually the profile picture for the facility.
She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
