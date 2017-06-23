9 Investigates learned two state lawmakers are reviewing potential changes that could close what some consider a legal loophole when it comes to suspected abuse at hospitals or doctors' offices, Channel 9’s investigative reporter Karla Ray learned.

Ed Bowman is still fighting for justice for his wife, Clara Bowman.

“I'll not quit. I'll keep going. I will never quit,” Bowman said.

It's been a decade since investigators say Clara Bowman was touched inappropriately by a nurse, Kevin Laing, while she was at Health Central Hospital in Ocoee.

Clara Browman reported the allegations and she has since passed away. A second patient at the hospital reported similar accusations. Laing was arrested and convicted after a third woman at a different hospital came forward.

Florida law has no timeframe in which health care practitioners are required to report allegations of sexual misconduct to the Florida Department of Health.

The investigations from the state do not become public record until 10 days after a probable cause is found, so providers are able to keep working long after they’re accused, 9 Investigates learned.

“It's wrong for everybody, except the criminal,” Bowman said.

Florida State Sen. Randolph Bracy and State Rep. Jennifer Sullivan said they are reviewing potential legislation, dubbed Clara's law, after Clara Bowman, that would look at the timeframe of when someone can report a potential crime to the Department of Health.

Bracy said in a statement: "It is necessary to protect our most vulnerable citizens from sexual predators. Reporting this information will be a step in the right direction to ensure Floridian's proper care in hospitals and other related facilities."

If the Department of Health believes someone is an immediate danger to the public, the surgeon general can immediately restrict his or her license.