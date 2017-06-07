Port Orange police search for possible cop impersonator

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Port Orange police are searching for the person who pulled an 18-year-old woman over while wearing what looked like a police uniform.
Police said the incident happened Friday on Canal View Boulevard near Jackson Street.
The victim, who asked not to be identified, told police she was driving on Canal View Boulevard when a man dressed as a police officer pulled her over in a blue, older-model Crown Victoria with some kind of light bar on the windshield.
He told her to get out of the vehicle so he could search it.
She said he searched her entire vehicle and then told her she was OK to leave. She said he never told her specifically why he pulled her over.
Police said the impersonator did not identify himself or an agency and wasn’t wearing any kind of badge when he pulled the woman over.
