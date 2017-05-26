Polk sheriff releases homicide video

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s office has released a video on its Youtube channel of a May 10 murder. Two suspects have been arrested.

The remains of Preston Burnett, 29, were found that afternoon at a former golf course in east Lakeland.

The act was apparently caught on a cellphone video, to which Sheriff Grady Judd said sarcastically “we appreciate that.”

Christopher Clardy, a 39-year-old convicted felon, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

Jamie Garst, 30, was also charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.