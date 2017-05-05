Police: Woman jogger fights off kidnap try on Jay Blanchard Trail 

A bearded man got out of a car on May 2 and grabbed a woman jogger who was resting along Jay Blanchard trail, but she fought him off by screaming, pulling away and then running away.

On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued a sketch of the suspect. He is described as a white male, bearded, in his 50s, between 6-feet and 6-4 inches tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans, according to the incident report.

The unidentified victim told investigators she was on a run along the Econ River Trail, on the west side of Dean Road, when a silver sedan pulled into a handicapped parking spot. The suspect emerged, grabbed her by the shirt and tried to pull her towards the car.

After her escape, she and her husband gave a statement to police. Investigators notices small scratches on her chest, but no other injuries.

CrimeLine is offering a $1,00 reward in the case. Their phone number is 800-423-TIPS (8477).