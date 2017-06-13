Police: Trio of juveniles burglarize 26 vehicles near downtown Orlando

A trio of juveniles burglarized 26 vehicles early Tuesday an apartment complex near downtown, the Orlando Police Department said.

The rash of breakins were reported shortly after 1 a.m. in the parking garage of the Steelhouse apartments at North Orange Avenue and West Colonial Drive, Orlando police Lt. Thomas Woodhall said.

"Two of the suspects were arrested after a short foot pursuit west of the garage by the railroad tracks," Woodhall said. "The other suspect was apprehended inside the parking garage by (a K-9 unit)."

Investigators said the third burglar was found hiding in a truck bed.

Some residents said they weren't allow into their apartments for hours.

"We tried getting into the entrance with our car, but they said come back later," Brandon Cockrell said. "So we parked down the street and walked here."

"I left the apartment and came out with a bag of garbage," Erik Knudsen said. "Two cops were looking at me, and they stopped me right away."

The burglaries remain under investigation.

No other details were given.