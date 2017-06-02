Listen Live
heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
86°
H 87
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
86°
Clear
H 87° L 72°
  • heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Showers. H 87° L 72°
  • rain-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Evening
    Showers. H 87° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 84° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Police: 2 teenagers die when car plows through Kissimmee strip mall
Close

Police: 2 teenagers die when car plows through Kissimmee strip mall

Police: 2 teenagers die when car plows through Kissimmee strip mall

Police: 2 teenagers die when car plows through Kissimmee strip mall

By: Jason Kelly News | WFTV
Updated:
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - 

Two teenagers died late Thursday when a car plowed into a vacant strip mall, the Kissimmee Police Department said.

At least five people were in the vehicle when it crashed at about 11 p.m. on West Vine Street east of North Thacker Avenue, Kissimmee police Lt. Christopher Succi said.

One passenger died at the scene and a second passenger died at a hospital, Succi said. They were identified as Sebastian Suarez-Palacio, 16, and Melanie Peguero.

"They were just coming back from soccer practice," a friend of the victims told Channel 9. "They were just about to get home. It isn't that far away."

Witness Jason Brunco said he was having dinner at a nearby restaurants when he heard an engine rev.

“I saw two cars at a pretty high rate of speed," Brunco said. "Next thing I know, I only saw one set of headlights and heard a really large crash."

Friends of the victims said a candlelight vigil is being planned.

"My heart goes out to their parents," Brunco said. "That is something that you never get over. Kids are not supposed to go before their parents."

The crash remains under investigation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Attorney filing complaint over theater's female-only 'Wonder Woman' shows
    Attorney filing complaint over theater's female-only 'Wonder Woman' shows
    A Texas theater’s plan to host two women-only “Wonder Woman” screenings next week has drawn nationwide attention from those praising its female empowerment message, responding to the theater’s smart-aleck responses to people who complained about it and celebrating Austin Mayor Steve Adler for his witty public response to a man who objected to it. But grumblings over the screenings are beginning to turn into complaints that the theater may be violating the city’s equality laws. >> Read more trending news Albany law professor Stephen Clark, a gay lawyer specializing in sexual orientation and employment law, said the women-only showings at the downtown Austin Ritz theater, and the theater’s posts about it, rubbed him the wrong way. “I’m a specialist in anti-discrimination law, so I was fairly certain that this was not lawful,” he said. “If they were trying to do a gay-only ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ I would feel the same way.” The Washington Post first reported Thursday that Clark filed a complaint with Austin’s Equal Employment and Fair Housing Office. He told the American-Statesman on Friday that he had first sent the city a complaint online and is now drafting a formal written complaint. The Statesman has requested from the city all other equal employment complaints filed regarding the screening. Austin city code bans a public accommodation — which specifically includes a movie theater — from limiting its service or goods on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identification or other factors. It also bars such places from advertising or posting any published statement that indicates services will be limited to certain people. City code doesn’t spell out a specific punishments for violating the provisions, but says city staff may try to resolve equality issues via “informal methods” or refer the case to the city attorney for prosecution. The theater’s statement that it would staff only women employees the night of the screening could also be problematic, Clark suggested. Clark said he originally shrugged off the screening, figuring it was a one-time deal in a city far away from his corner of New York. But he said the Drafthouse’s snarky Facebook posts and suggestion that it would add showings and cities to the event led him to move forward on the complaint. “Their attitude was really off-putting to me…the suggestion that anybody who pointed out to them that this was illegal was misogynistic or insecure,” he said. “Granted, a number of the men posting were nasty, but if you’re the one hosting the event and you’re already teetering on the edge of illegality, you might dial back the rhetoric.”
  • House to vote on resolution calling for prosecution of Turkish security officials
    House to vote on resolution calling for prosecution of Turkish security officials
    The U.S. House of Representatives will vote next week on a resolution that condemns the actions of Turkish security forces, who joined in a violent attack on demonstrators in Washington, D.C. in mid-May, recommending that any Turkish official involved in that incident “should be charged a prosecuted under United States law.” The resolution, which was posted online Friday, minces no words, as it says, “the Turkish security forces acted in an unprofessional and brutal manner, reflecting poorly on President Erdogan and the Government of Turkey.” Video of the incident taken by a Voice of America reporter clearly shows pro-government security officers charge across a street to go after a small group of demonstrators, who were then beaten, kicked and choked in the melee. #Erdoğan'ın korumaları kavgaya karıştı https://t.co/gsi1iQ68Ye #amerikaninsesi pic.twitter.com/Jv3g5E7AVA — Amerika'nın Sesi (@VOATurkish) May 17, 2017 The House resolution notes that this was the third example of violence involving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security in the United States in recent years – the first in 2011 was in the halls of the United Nations; in 2016, his security detail went after protesters and reporters outside a speech he was giving at the Brookings Institute in Washington. “Erdogan’s security detail behaved unacceptably,” Brookings wrote after the event, saying the security officials, “roughed up protesters outside the building and tried to drag away “undesired” journalists.” In the latest incident on May 16, the House resolution charges that “Turkish security forces acted in an unprofessional and brutal manner.” The violence began outside of the Turkish Ambassador’s residence in Washington, when a small group of demonstrators arrived to protest the Erdogan government. Video shows President Erdogan watching the scene from his vehicle; it was not clear if he had ordered his security officers into action. A full analysis of the video, and the actions of the officers was recently done by the New York Times. A vote on the resolution is expected next week in the House.
  • Police: Drunken driver kills man, injures woman after crashing into their home
    Police: Drunken driver kills man, injures woman after crashing into their home
    Police say an 18-year-old man in Texas crashed into a house Thursday night, killing a man inside and injuring a woman in a suspected case of drunken driving. >> Read more trending stories Steven Tutt, 18, is accused of crashing into the Mesquite home of Jose Reyes, 42, and Yesenia Vasquez, 42, at about 10 p.m. Thursday, WFAA reported. The 2002 Chevy Avalanche did extensive damage to the house. Reyes was killed; Vasquez was injured but in stable condition, the Dallas Morning News reported. Tutt was arrested at the scene and charged with intoxication manslaughter. Passenger Shabreka Tutt, 24, was arrested for public intoxication.
  • Two men arrested after setting fire to pot plants in Geneva
    Two men arrested after setting fire to pot plants in Geneva
    The City County Investigative Bureau in Seminole County arrested two men after one of their helicopters spotted some marijuana plants in the ground, then saw two men quickly uprooting them, throwing them into a pile and setting them on fire. Firefighters were called to the scene on Wildwood Trail and quickly extinguished the flames. Approximately 40 cannabis plants were located on the property. More than 30 of which were destroyed by the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.  Michael Logan and Jerry Kendall were arrested and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility. Logan posted a $2,000 bond and is no longer in custody. Kendall remains incarcerated on a $17,000 bond. CCIB is a multi-agency task force working in conjunction with the State Attorney's Office and comprised of Seminole County Sheriff's deputies, officers from all seven police departments within Seminole County and Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents who investigate vice, narcotics and organized crime.
  • Cities, states, businesses pledge commitment to Paris climate pact despite U.S. withdrawal
    Cities, states, businesses pledge commitment to Paris climate pact despite U.S. withdrawal
    More than 100 businesses, dozens of colleges, 10 states and 83 city mayors announced plans Thursday to continue working toward the goals of the Paris Agreement despite President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the climate pact, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Headed by billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg Philanthropies announced that it would commit as much as $15 million to support United National Framework Convention on Climate Change and, in particular, the Paris Agreement. The figure represents the U.S. commitment to the climate agreement. Bloomberg said he is also organizing an effort to have a group of mayors, governors, university presidents and businesses added on to the Paris climate deal. “Americans are not walking away from the Paris climate agreement,” Bloomberg said. “Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris Agreement by leading from the bottom up – and there isn’t anything Washington can do to stop us.” >> Related: What is the Paris Climate Agreement? 9 things to know It was not immediately clear how such an idea would be presented to U.N. officials. Christiana Figueres, who served as executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change until 2016, told The New York Times that “there was currently no formal mechanism for entities that were not countries to be full parties to the Parris accord.” In a letter signed by 83 mayors who collectively represent 40 million Americans, cities pledged to 'adopt, honor and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement.' >> Related: Trump withdraws US from Paris climate accord The letter’s signatories included the mayors of Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Seattle, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Austin, Texas, and Orlando, Florida. 'If the President wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks,” said the letter. “The world cannot wait — and neither will we.' >> Related: EPA, Hillary Clinton, world leaders react to U.S. withdrawal from Paris Climate Deal  The governors of three states, California, Washington and New York, on Thursday announced the creation of an alliance aimed at connecting states “committed to taking aggressive action on climate change.” In addition to the United States Climate Alliance, seven other states pledged continued support for the agreement, CNN reported. >> Related: The Weather Channel reacts to end of Paris climate agreement Trump announced plans Thursday to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and seek a new deal on climate change, arguing the accord hurt American businesses and was unfair to taxpayers. The deal, signed by former President Barack Obama and the leaders of 195 other nations, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions to combat global warming.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.