Police: Teen hit by car in Eustis

News
Close

By: Chip Skambis News | WFTV
Updated:
EUSTIS, Fla. - 

A 14-year-old is hospitalized with a head injury after being hit by a car in Eustis Sunday, police said.

The teen was hit on Hollywood Avenue near Wall Street around 2 p.m., police said.

The teen, who was conscious and alert, was airlifted to Arnold Palmer hospital with head trauma, according to police.

Police said the driver remained on scene, but did not have a valid driver’s license. 

%INLINE%

