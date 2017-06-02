ORLANDO, Fla. - DOWNLOAD THE WFTV NEWS APP HERE
UPDATE: 10:10 p.m.
Orlando police said South Orange Avenue has reopened.
UPDATE: Roads are opening now.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 2, 2017
Neighbors watching say it brings back memories of #Pulse attack. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/Iu6msE9nD7— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) June 2, 2017
June 2, 2017
Orange Ave reopened #Pulse #WFTV pic.twitter.com/6jYf2CjB7j— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) June 2, 2017
Watch the Orlando Fire Department's bomb squad open the suitcase below:
UPDATE: 9:56 p.m.
Orlando firefighters have opened the suspicious suitcase and have determined that there is no hazard.
No hazard found. Roads set to reopen shortly.— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 2, 2017
We are at pulse right now where bomb squad is investigating pic.twitter.com/whoNrWCRKu— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) June 2, 2017
NB Traffic on Orange Ave diverted at Harding for suspicious device at #Pulse #wftv pic.twitter.com/Izba7ugqPP— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) June 2, 2017
UPDATE: 9:47 a.m.
Orlando firefighters continue to investigate an unattended bag.
Road closures remain in place as they assess the area.
Photos: Suspicious package reported at Pulse nightclub
Watch video of the scene below:
UPDATE: 9:32 a.m.
An adjacent Einstein Bros. Bagels has been evacuated.
Responding to Pulse investigating suspicious device. S. Orange Ave closing North and Southbound. W. Kaley St, East and West.— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 2, 2017
As a precaution, we are evacuating businesses between W. Kaley St. and E. Harding Street on S. Orange Ave.— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 2, 2017
Scene is ongoing and updates provided on Twitter. Media staging at 1809 S. Orange Ave.— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 2, 2017
9:30 a.m.
A small suspicious suitcase was found Friday morning at Pulse nightclub, Orlando police said.
Investigators said a small children's suitcase was found on the north side of the club.
The investigation of the item caused the partial closure of South Orange Avenue at East Kaley Avenue.
No other details were given.
