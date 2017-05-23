One mile of Highway A1A was closed Monday because an armed suicidal man barricaded himself in a condominium, the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety said.

The standoff began Monday morning and ended at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An officer heard the 36-year-old man shouting about 5:30 a.m. at a condominium on Sea Oats Circle near South Atlantic Avenue, Public Safety Director Stephan Dembinsky said.

Investigators said the man brandished an assault rifle.

"He hasn't done anything," Dembinsky said. "He never threatened anyone with the rifle, he just showed us it. But that brings us to as high an alert as we can get."

Officers are trying to convince him to peacefully surrender and leave the condo.

The regional swat team has been out here since 6am trying to get the man to surrender pic.twitter.com/TzLV9l7mUf — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) May 22, 2017

Police said officers approached the man, with whom they were communicating through a window, but decided to back up and keep a safe distance. Nearby homes were evacuated.

Investigators said the man brandished an assault rifle and they believe he is in possession of many weapons.

"He hasn't done anything," Dembinsky said. "He never threatened anyone with the rifle, he just showed us it. But that brings us to as high an alert as we can get."

They brought in armored vehicles and a SWAT team, which fired at least 10 rounds of tear gas into the home.

At one point, police flew down a drone and had it drop a charger for the man’s phone so they could continue communication.

Police said the man came out onto his roof several times and promised to surrender, but instead went back inside his home.

Police said they have been called to the home in the past for similar incidents.

The beach in the area remained open.