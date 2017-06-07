Police respond to suspicious vehicle at Orlando International Airport

The Orlando Police Department responded Wednesday morning to a suspicious vehicle at Orlando International Airport, airport officials said.

The vehicle was found at about 9:30 a.m. on Level 1 of the A side of the main terminal, airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said. Airport canine teams are sweeping the area.

The Orlando Fire Department's arson and bomb squad was called to investigate, which officials said is standard procedure.

The incident comes more than a week after police said a man with a fake gun caused an hourslong standoff at the airport. He was taken into custody.

Statement regarding security incident at MCO, personnel responding and airport is OPEN: pic.twitter.com/LkJifNuRWO — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) June 7, 2017

Airport operations haven't been affected, Fennell said.

The incident remains under investigation.

OPD currently investigating a situation at the airport. Will update shortly with accurate information. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 7, 2017

No other details were given.

