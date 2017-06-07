Police respond to suspicious vehicle at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department responded Wednesday morning to a suspicious vehicle at Orlando International Airport, airport officials said.
The vehicle was found at about 9:30 a.m. on Level 1 of the A side of the main terminal, airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said. Airport canine teams are sweeping the area.
The Orlando Fire Department's arson and bomb squad was called to investigate, which officials said is standard procedure.
The incident comes more than a week after police said a man with a fake gun caused an hourslong standoff at the airport. He was taken into custody.
Airport operations haven't been affected, Fennell said.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
