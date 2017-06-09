Police release photo of vehicle involved in Orlando drive-by shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department released a photo Friday of a vehicle believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting last week.
The shooting happened on the evening of June 2 outside the People's Choice restaurant on South Goldwyn Avenue south of Orange Center Boulevard, police spokeswoman Michelle Guido said.
Recognize this car? On 6/2, someone in this gray 4-door fired multiple times at 913 S. Goldwyn; one person shot. Call 911 or @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/vn7Zr5bQvM— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 9, 2017
Someone in a gray four-door car traveling north shot a high-powered rifle multiple times at a group of people standing outside the restaurant, shooting an innocent bystander in the back, Guido said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself