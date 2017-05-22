One mile of Highway A1A was closed Monday morning because of a man who barricaded himself in a condominium, the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department said.

An officer heard the man shouting at about 5:30 a.m. at the Sea Havens condominiums near South Atlantic Avenue and Florida Shores Boulevard, investigators said.

Police said officers approached the man, whom they were communicating with through a window, but then felt the need to back up and keep a safe distance.

Investigators said it's unknown if the man is armed, but he told them that he is suicidal.

Officers are trying to convince the man to peacefully surrender the condo. Police said they have been called to the residence in the past.

The beach in the area remains open.

No other details were given.

