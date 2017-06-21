Police: Men ditch car after crashing into Doritos truck in Orlando

Two men ditched a car early Wednesday after colliding with a Doritos box truck, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they were conducting an unrelated drug investigation at about 2:15 a.m. in a downtown parking garage when they noticed a Nissan sedan with its doors open and two guns inside.

Two men got into the car as police approached the vehicle and the driver drove away, defying officers' orders to stop, investigators said. Police didn't pursue the vehicle.

A crash involving the car was reported 30 minutes later at West Colonial Drive and North John Young Parkway, police said.

Investigators said the driver of the Nissan ran a red light and collided with the Doritos truck. Police said two other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

The driver of the truck told investigators that he saw the men ditch the Nissan and get into a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was following behind. He said the driver of the pickup truck then drove away.

The driver of the Doritos truck was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Investigators said the pickup truck was later spotted at Fairvilla Road and Mercy Drive, and police pulled over the driver. Someone in the vehicle was arrested on fleeing and eluding and leaving the scene of a crash charges.

Police said more arrests and charges are pending.

The incident remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

