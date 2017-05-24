An 18-year-old man who robbed two 12-year-old boys last month as they walked to Rockledge's Ronald McNair Magnet Middle School was arrested Tuesday evening after a three-hour standoff with police, the Cocoa Police Department said.

Dominique Sanders and two others robbed the children at gunpoint April 21, stealing a cellphone, a necklace and a watch, police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez said.

"We've been looking for this individual for the last couple of weeks pretty intensely," Maritnez said. "He's wanted on several felony warrants throughout Brevard County."

Investigators said Sanders' accomplices were arrested shortly after the incident happened, but they said he's believed to be the main aggressor.

Brevard County deputies spotted Sanders and two others -- Davantae Mathis, 16, and an unidentified juvenile -- shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Washington Avenue near D Street in Cocoa, police said.

"Several suspects were hiding in a house here," Martinez said. "They had active warrants on them. One of them surrendered pretty quickly. The second one was holed up in the house."

Police said Mathis was wanted on a felony fleeing and eluding charge after he fled from officers after crashing a stolen vehicle last week on Flower Mound Lane in Cocoa.

The third suspect was taken into custody, but his charged aren't finalized yet, Martinez said.

Police said Sanders surrendered after three hours. He was booked into the Brevard County Jail, where he was scheduled to face a judge at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.