Police: Man injured in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting

A man was injured late Thursday in a drive-by shooting while working on a car at an auto body shop, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

The victim, whose identity wasn't released, was shot shortly before 9 p.m. at the business on Orange Avenue South Adams Street, Daytona Beach police chief Craig Capri said.

A bullet pierced a garage door at the shop and went through the man's right leg before lodging into his left leg, Capri said. His injuries weren't life threatening.

"Anytime we have a gun involved we put all our resources on it," Capri said. "We want to try to get rid of all guns on the street. There's no need for guns on these streets."

Investigators will review surveillance footage of the incident.

A motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were given.