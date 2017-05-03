Police: Man fatally struck by car in Rockledge

A man was fatally struck Tuesday evening by a car, the Rockledge Police Department said.

The crash was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Rockledge Boulevard near Dixie Lane, police said.

Witness Marquiana Booker said she was driving home from church when she saw the vehicle hit the man.

"There was a man who I could tell was deceased," she said. "Stuff like this is so heavy."

Booker said she swerved, pulled over into a parking lot and ran to the crash scene.

"If I would have been changing a song or even turning my AC on -- anything like that -- I would have been the second person to run over him," Booker said.

The man, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other details were given.