Police: Man fatally shot outside Ocala WingHouse

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot late Sunday outside a restaurant, the Ocala Police Department said.

Jonathan Sullivan and Robert Bavle, 23, got into an argument shortly before 10 p.m. outside Ker's WingHouse on East Silver Springs Boulevard west of Northeast 25th Avenue, Ocala police Capt. Steven Cuppy said.

Sullivan went to the restaurant to confront Bavle, but the shooting wasn't considered an act of self-defense because Bavle allegedly chased down Sullivan and shot him, Cuppy said.

"When (Bayle) exited the business, (Sullivan) was kind of waiting for him and jumped him from behind and hit him," Cuppy said. "All of the information that we got (indicates) that the deceased was just trying to run and get away from this situation as shots were being fired."

Witness Matthew Boyd, 39, said he was enjoying a Father's Day dinner with his 14-year-old daughter when he heard gunfire.

"My daughter and I were just sitting there watching the TV and saw a guy run in front of us," Boyd said. "And next thing you know, we started hearing a popping noise, kind of sounding like fireworks."

Boyd, who said he works as a corrections officer at Marion Correctional Institution, said he ran toward the gunfire.

"(I) turned and saw what was going on," he said. "(A) gentleman was shooting at another guy. (The) guy was done shooting, started walking away."

Boyd said he ordered the suspected gunman to lay down on the ground.

"I was not armed," he said. "I kept telling him, 'Get on the ground.' Another guy came out of The WingHouse with a firearm. He told him, 'Get on the ground.' He got on the ground, so I told him to put his hands behind his back."

Witnesses said Bavle stood over Sullivan as he shot him, investigators said.

Sullivan was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Sullivan's friend, Karla Ortiz, said she was shocked by the shooting.

"It's just cold," she said. "It's one of the coldest things I've ever heard.

"Jon was one of the sweetest persons I've ever met."

Boyd said he and another diner held down the suspect until police arrived.

Bavle was booked into the Marion County Jail on a second-degree murder charge.

